The #DeeList: Top 5 People Who Need Surgery

I’m having surgery tomorrow, so to make myself feel better, I’m gonna give you a few other people who could use a surgeon.

5. Da Baby

That man is fine as hell, clearly. But if he gets surgery, they can replace his hands with baby hands, and then he can’t catch any more cases for knocking anyone out.

4. Lebron James

He doesn’t need any work on his game, but that hair?!? Let’s just get him a Boosie fade hair transplant, because life in the bubble isn’t working out for his head.

3. Terry Crews

From the neck down, there is nothing wrong with him. But after hearing him say ‘black lives matter’ is almost racist, among other things…and after making “John Henry,” on Netflix, he clearly needs a brain transplant.

2. Joe Biden

He needs some new age surgery that shuts off your voice box right before you say something stupid. “I think black people-“ NOPE! Shut it Joe.

1. Candace Owens

She’s only a Trump supporter who talks down on black people, because her husband obviously ain’t hitting it right. And I think it’s her fault. So she needs surgery to get…Cardi and Megan’s new song….lemme know when you get it..

