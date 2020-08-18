In non-traditional fashion, the Democratic National Convention kicked off last night (August 17th) virtually. Former House Representative and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers called into The Morning Hustle to share his thoughts on Day 1 of the convention, what else we should expect, and of course, the brilliant speech from Michelle Obama.

Obama’s speech was over 15 minutes long and featured a number of stirring moments. But this one in particular illuminated just how out of his depth the Orange Oaf really is. “Whenever we look to this White House for some leadership or consolation or any semblance of steadiness, what we get instead is chaos, division, and a total and utter lack of empathy,” she said.

Before the conversation started, Lore’l mentioned how she would love to see Michelle Obama run for president (like most of us), and at the 1:35 mark in our conversation, Bakari bursts all of our bubbles by reminding us all that we will probably never see Michelle Obama run for office, because she HATES politics.

Bakari Sellers Takeaway From The DNC Convention & Why Michelle Obama Won’t Run For POTUS [INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com