Jazze Interviews Chris Howell About Back To School Event This Saturday At TCC South Campus!

Mayor's Back to School Fair 2016

This week Jazze Radio-Chica got a chance to speak with Chris Howell the founder of The Chris Howell Foundation about his Back To School event at Tarrant County College on August 22nd from 9am-1pm. This event is free to the public and families must register to receive the school supplies but can free free PPE products and food on a first come first serve basis. Please check out the interview below:

For more information about this event please visit https://chrishowellfoundation.org/

