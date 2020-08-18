Jazze Interviews Chris Howell About Back To School Event This Saturday At TCC South Campus!

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

This week Jazze Radio-Chica got a chance to speak with Chris Howell the founder of The Chris Howell Foundation about his Back To School event at Tarrant County College on August 22nd from 9am-1pm. This event is free to the public and families must register to receive the school supplies but can free free PPE products and food on a first come first serve basis. Please check out the interview below:

For more information about this event please visit https://chrishowellfoundation.org/

