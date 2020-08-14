The #DeeList: Top 5 Things That Could Ruin Your Friday, 8-14-2020

Happy Good Friday! Every day above ground is a good day, but Fridays are for positive vibes, happy thoughts, and good news only! So here are some things to avoid to keep the Good Friday energy going:

5. Someone Calls You

I’m not saying to not have interactions with other humans. But if you answer that phone and the person is just negative…there goes your chance at being in a good mood. Put your phone on silent, trust me on this.

4. You go Through Your Man’s Phone

Why would you even play yourself?? You know this is his weekend with is side family. Now you all distraught wondering why he needs 2 copies of 2K. You know the answer!! So just sit his phone back down before you get your feelings hurt.

3. You Care Too Much

You have such a big heart, and everyone knows it. That’s why they always hit you up for money. Big heart, little money. Tis the season to change your phone number.

2. You Miss Your Flight

After your girls finally convinced you to take a well-deserved mini vacay, you spent too long packing and thought you could get through TSA at DFW Airport in 15 minutes. Welp, tell them to FaceTime you.

1. YOU Ruin Your Friday!

I got some bad news right before work, Wednesday. Could you tell? Nope, cause you have nothing to do with what happened to me, so I won’t take it out on you. Try to be the same, yea? And if you can’t keep your negative ass away from me.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: