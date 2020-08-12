Hip-Hop Spot: ‘Fresh Prince’ Reboot Details + The Game’s Thoughts On Pop Smoke & Tekashi 6ix9ine [VIDEO]

It’s very hard to replicate the magic a second time when Hollywood tries to remake a classic TV show or movie with a reboot. However, fans are buzzing about the idea of a dramatic ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reboot is reportedly in the works, with Will Smith and former producers on board. Headkrack previews a snippet from the trailer and his thoughts on this happening.

Would you want to see a dramatic version of this TV classic?

In other hip-hop news, The Game has plenty of ill will for Tekashi 6ix9ine. 6ix9ine has been flaunting his freedom roaming the streets of New York while posting on social media since getting off house arrest, but Game isn’t about his actions. The West Coast rapper can’t understand the death of the late Pop Smoke while wondering how 6ix9ine has managed to stay alive.

Pop smoke dead but 69 alive. #GuessRatsOutlivingHumansNow — The Game (@thegame) August 10, 2020

Lastly, it looks like even though he has slim to no chance of becoming President, Kanye West released his 10 point plan regarding his ideas for America, and once again, Headkrack has to remind him of the inevitable. Listen to The Morning Hustle every morning from 6-10am!

