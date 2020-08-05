Snoop Dogg has undoubtedly etched his name into rap history forever. His unique sense of style, flow, flavor and uncanny ability to string words together and make hits leave him in rare company amongst rap’s elite.

He also has the image. His west coast braids, and towering figure –stands about 6’4″–all came together to make one of the most classic rap albums in history, Doggystyle.

Even more special than the music that was on Doggystyle, was it’s unique and iconic album cover. During an appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s What’s In Your Glass win show, Snoop dove into how the album cover came about. When it was time to create the artwork, Snoop did what he would come to do so often in his career, keep his money close to him. He called on his cousin, Joe Cool, to create the cover.

“My cousin Joe Cool was fresh out the penitentiary when he drew that album cover,” Snoop said in the interview. “Years later I cut a deal with my cousin to buy the rights to my album cover. So, I own the album cover but I don’t own the album. So, I can sell anything that has to do with the album cover, but when it’s time to do anything regarding Doggystyle they have to holler at me because I own the cover.”

As any savvy businessman would do, Snoop is now using the image that he owns and getting into the merchandise game. He will put the album cover on merchandise that will be sold exclusively through his store, Snoopy’s. This store will be located across from the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams new football home, SoFi Stadium beginning this season.

After talking about Snoop’s business ventures, they started discussing the late great Kobe Bean Bryant and the impact he had on Carmelo’s career and even more so, the Redeem Team that took home gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

For that and more content, check out the interview in its entirety below.

Snoop Dogg Sits With Carmelo Anthony To Talk Kobe’s Legacy & Origin Of “Doggystyle” Album Artwork was originally published on cassiuslife.com

