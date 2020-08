A small group is making BIG changes!! Gina Waters & Katlyn Parks, of the Wichita Falls, Texas #BlackLivesMatter movement, discuss systematic racism, Confederate Memorials, and more.

These hardworking activists have this to say about Witchita Falls, “The black community of Wichita Falls remains underserved by city officials and continues to endure harsh treatment at the hands of the police. The purpose of this group is to create dialog, educate, and help facilitate real change for our community.”

@wichitafallsblm @ginawaters4 @katipatootie @radioonelife

