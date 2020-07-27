The Lo Down: Why Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Trailer Stirred Controversy Over Weekend [VIDEO]

The theme of the weekend was babies and breakups, and we want to send a special congratulations to Ciara, Russell Wilson, and Antonio Brown and his girlfriend who all welcomed children into the world this weekend. Ciara and Russ decided to name their son Win, Win Wilson has a great ring to it!

It wasn’t all good for celebrity couples though, as Meek Mill took to social media this weekend to announce the breakup with his girlfriend Milano. “We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding! -meek-,” he wrote on Twitter. Harris and the Philly native didn’t speak to much publicly on their relationship. It wasn’t confirmed that they were an actual item until Harris was pregnant. She responded to the news with a very subtle, but direct response.

Though Beyoncé isn’t having relationship issues, she did stir up a bit of controversy online over the weekend after the release of her new trailer for ‘Black Is King’.

Quickly the conversation changed when a user on Twitter named Jade Bentil, a Black feminist historian, commented in a tweet: “The repeated tropes/symbolic gestures that homogenise & essentialise thousands of African cultures in service of securing the terrain for Black capitalist possibilities & futures is tired.” If you saw the trailer, do you agree with this statement?

