Orioles Game Canceled After Miami Marlins Players Test Positive For COVID-19

A game between the Baltimore Orioles and Miami Marlins has been cancelled.

According to CBS Baltimore, a coronavirus outbreak has been reported among Marlins players in Philadelphia.

Four players tested positive on Sunday. On Monday, 8 more players and two more coaches tested positive for coronavirus.

BREAKING – Tonight's game between the Orioles and Marlins has reportedly been canceled. pic.twitter.com/t3SeGO4Hso — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) July 27, 2020

Source: CBS Baltimore

