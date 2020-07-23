The #DeeList: Top 5 Throwback Fashion Trends

The DMX and Snoop Verzuz battle last night was epic! And it got me to thinking about some of the most amazing things back in the day. Let’s reminisce.

5. Jersey Dresses

Before Lil Uzi Vert and Young Thug were wearing blouses and ballgowns, women conquered men’s fashion and made it their own. And what better way to show support for a player you’ve never heard of, than to wear the dress version of his jersey?

4. Tall T’s

There was no judgment. Everyone was basically wearing nightgowns and low-hanging capris. The only requirement was to keep that white shirt, white. But buying bleach and detergent was way cheaper then buying Jordans.

3. 12 inch fingernails

How did they pick their nose, scratch their behind, fight anyone…..with those rollie pollies attached to their fingers?? I want them to come back simply because I need answers.

2. Stunna Shades

Fun fact that I’m totally making up but is prolly true: this comes from south Louisiana. They popped so many pills that they needed to hide behind shades because they’d been up for a few days. The popping pills trend can stay in the past, but shades in the club?? Man all you needed was lipstick and you were ready to go! Take me back!

1. FUBU

For us, by us. FUBU was the “Black Lives Matter” of clothing. You didn’t have to worry about them “accidentally” putting out a blackface sweater or “not realizing” a noose isn’t fashionable. Just dope clothes and ugly shoes I was proud to wear. Even my grandma bought me a Ladies FUBU keychain. Now is the perfect time for them to bring it back! Long as they leave the Fat Albert platinum FUBU clothes, in the past.

