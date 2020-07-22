The #DeeList: Top 5 Phone Calls to Avoid

Happy Humpday! Let’s make sure the second half of your week goes smoothly. So just let the phone ring for these people:

5. Telemarketers – Your car is 7 years old; you know damn well it’s not under warranty anymore! So stop answering the phone for these people. I know they have a job to do. But their job is annoying.

4. Sallie Mae – You paid good money to get a job to pay off the good money you paid for college. The least they can do is respect that and stop bothering you about a payment plan that’s longer than your mortgage.

3. Any Number That Isn’t Saved – Clearly you don’t know who this is! And if they do know you, they should know you don’t answer unrecognized numbers. Don’t worry yourself over who you could possibly know in Albany, New York. If they don’t have that ‘leave you a message’ energy, you don’t want them around you anyway.

2. Your Drunk Ex – I know you love her, you want her back. But if the first time she calls you is drunk at 2:36 am on a Thursday, you really think she’s “finally ready to talk?” She’s gonna rock your world, leave and call you in 2 months. Don’t be THAT GUY lying in bed with the covers to your chin, wondering if it meant anything. It didn’t.

1. Someone who has to ‘Call and Explain’ – “I have a way for you to make residual income! Man it’s so great! But I can’t text it to you because I’ve suddenly forgotten how to type the same words I’m gonna say out loud. So I have to call and -” NOPE!! You’ll be stuck on the phone for 45 minutes listening to him tell you how a pyramid scheme, isn’t a pyramid scheme. Love yourself more than this.

