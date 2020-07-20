CLOSE
Hip-Hop Spot: Kanye West Hits The Campaign Trail, But Was This A Rally or A Cry For Help?? [VIDEO]

 

Headkrack breaks down the many head-turning moments during the Kanye West rally, where West got a poor reaction from attendees after saying that Harriet Tubman’s heroic acts as part of the Underground Railroad movement to free captive slaves was actually a ploy. Per Yeezy, she didn’t actually free any slaves.

“Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” West is heard saying while the crowd reacted negatively, as well as tearfully expressing his opinion on abortion and an array of other topics. What do you think is really going on with Kanye?

In other Kanye news, a track that was suppose to be released featuring Kanye and Nicki Minaj may have been scrapped, and we break down some of our favorite shows we are watching from over the weekend in today’s Hip-Hop Spot!

[caption id="attachment_889208" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty[/caption] Kanye West is once more trending and of course, the news isn’t favorable and barely something we wish to cover—yet here we are. In his first Presidential rally, the Chicago producer and designer put on his tapdancing shoes and went off on a signature rambling rant that somehow mirrors his terrible take that slavery was a choice. News of the rally quickly hit the Internets, and it was held indoors at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston in South Carolina. Wearing a bulletproof vest and standing in front of an American Flag, the private, standing-room-only event did not seem COVID-19 compliant, nor did West have a microphone or podium to promote distance between him and the crowd. https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/1284874130236428288 Among many head-turning moments during the rally, West got a poor reaction from attendees after saying that Harriet Tubman’s heroic acts as part of the Underground Railroad movement to free captive slaves was actually a ploy. Per Yeezy, she didn’t actually free any slaves. RELATED: Who’s Cappin: Chance The Rapper Gets Torched After Defending Kanye West’s Presidential Run [VIDEO] “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people,” West is heard saying while the crowd reacted negatively. The attendees did wear masks but social distancing was not observed by those angling for photos and video footage, and all at the event signed a COVID-19 liability waiver should it any of them contract the virus. West then went into a mini-rant about the discussion him and his current wife Kim Kardashian West had regarding their eldest child, North, and how they nearly considered an abortion. Becoming emotional, West tearfully exclaimed, “I almost killed my daughter” while also recalling that his mother, the late Dr. Donda West, considered terminating her pregnancy. From there, West seemed to suggest that divorce was a possibility for him although he praised his wife for carrying their daughter North West to term. With the Birthday Party candidate’s rally in the rearview, fans on Twitter are distancing themselves further from West and his suddenly revived campaign that has the potential to be a non-starter if this rally is any indication. We’ll share reactions from Twiter below. https://twitter.com/STRAPPEDUS/status/1284967628574846976   LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

