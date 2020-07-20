CLOSE
The Morning Hustle Remembers The Life & Legacy Of John Lewis [VIDEO]

For much of his life, John Lewis has been a servant to the people and a tireless voice of justice for Black America. This morning, we payed homage to the Atlanta congressman and civil rights movement icon who passed away over the weekend.

Across social media, tributes for the late, great Rep. John Lewis have been high in volume as it should be. His courage, impact, and sacrifice created pathways of freedom for those who suffered greatly. We’ll all hope to make some good trouble, necessary trouble in your honor, sir.

