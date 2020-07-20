The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Have a Photoshoot

I had forgotten how much I love photoshoots! Here’s why you need to have one too:

5. You Need a New Profile Picture – I know you love that picture. I know. But sis. That picture of you and Kanye has been your profile picture since he was the old Kanye! It’s time for a new you.

4. Cause Your iPhone Ain’t Cutting It – I have an 11 plus, and ring light selfie stick. I get it. But what I don’t have is a $1200 camera, whose sole purpose is to take pictures. Now stop putting your phone camera on timer and just pay for a photoshoot.

3. You’ll Respect Models More – When you’re posing, the moment it starts to hurt, that’s when they say you’ve got it! Now imagine it being your JOB to put your left pinky toe on your right elbow, while balancing a flat iron on your head. Models are magicians.

2. It’ll Humble You – You let those angles and Valencia filter fool you into thinking that fupa magically disappeared. Then you got those unedited shots back and remembered you need to do some crunches. Yea…now stop body shaming people who look JUST LIKE YOU.

1. You Deserve It! – Get your face beat. Let that photographer snap those pics and tell you how great you’re doing. Get the edited shots back and look at how bomb you are. You deserve more than those selfies with the android glare. Live yo life!

