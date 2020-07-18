Civil Rights Leader & Congressman John Lewis Passes Away At 80

Atlanta Congressman and Civil Right leader John Lewis has passed away after a long battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer. Lewis, who was 80 years old was the U.S. Representative for Georgia’s 5th congressional district, serving in 17 terms in the House. During the 60’s in the high time of the civil rights struggle, Lewis was one of the original Freedom Riders, and fought alongside Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement.
He helped organize the March On Washington and also spoke at the March as one of the Keynote speakers. He also helped lead the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, which helped introduce the voting rights bill of 1964. Atlanta and the world has lost a legend.
Rest In Power JOHN LEWIS
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
1. Black Lives Matter Plaza - Washington, D.C.Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. Martin Luther King Jr. with John Lewis at Mass Meeting in NashvilleSource:Getty 2 of 24
3. Civil Rights Leaders Pay BondSource:Getty 3 of 24
4. Opposition to Coleman's NominationSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Civil Rights Marchers Cross Edmund Petus BridgeSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. John Lewis Mug ShotSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman JohnSource:Getty 7 of 24
8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Addresses Tulane University Graduates At Commencement 2019Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. NHL: FEB 26 Senators at CapitalsSource:Getty 9 of 24
10. March Leaders With JFK In Oval OfficeSource:Getty 10 of 24
11. John Lewis SpeakingSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. March For Our LivesSource:Getty 12 of 24
13. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-OBAMA-RIGHTS-RACISMSource:Getty 13 of 24
14. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISMSource:Getty 14 of 24
15. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISMSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting RightsSource:Getty 16 of 24
17. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting RightsSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. USA - Politics - President Obama Awards Medal of FreedomSource:Getty 18 of 24
19. LBJ Civil Rights Summit Day 3 Austin TXSource:Getty 19 of 24
20. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Clinton Watch PartySource:Getty 22 of 24
23. March For Our LivesSource:Getty 23 of 24
24. March For Our LivesSource:Getty 24 of 24
Civil Rights Leader & Congressman John Lewis Passes Away At 80 was originally published on hotspotatl.com