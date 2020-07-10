This Week’s Vitamins: “The Past is in your Head & the Future is in your Hands” + More

DJ QuickSilva’s “Vitamin Of The Day”

July 6th – July 10th

Monday, July 6th: “No #VitaminOfTheDay today just a plead that if you know something to say something”

Tuesday, July 7th: “You will inspire some & annoy others, Do it anyway”

Wednesday, July 8th: “Don’t Let Their Energy Change Yours”

Thursday, July 9th: “The time is NOW ”

Friday, July 10th: “The Past is in your Head & the Future is in your Hands”

