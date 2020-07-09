CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
Billy Sorrells File: You Do Not Have The Stomach Your Kids Have! [WATCH]

Today’s Billy Sorrells File is a wake-up call for all parents.  Since Billy had first-hand experience, he’s telling you to not get too excited to share food with your kids because it will not end up too pleasant.

After eating the deadly combination of ice cream with Taco Bell, the public service announcement is that you do not have the same stomach as your kids!  They have a young stomach that can eat anything, so don’t try this at home.

Billy Sorrells File: You Do Not Have The Stomach Your Kids Have! [WATCH]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Videos
Close