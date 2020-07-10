The #DeeList: Top 5 Things That Could Ruin Your Friday, 7-10-2020

Happy Good Friday! Everyday above ground is a good day, but Fridays are for positive vibes, happy thoughts, and good news only! So here are some things that you should avoid to keep the Good Friday energy going:

5. You Read a Book

I know this is an ancient concept, something your grandparents did. But try it; you’re gonna get so caught up you won’t be able to put the book down. Next thing you know, it’s Monday and you didn’t consume 1 alcoholic beverage. Tragedy.

4. You Get Stuck in Traffic

Booooy this traffic will make you cancel every plan you had! But here’s the thing: I know you have GPS on your phone. Sooooo change the route to not take the interstate! Boom: problem solved.

3. You Smoke with a Newbie!

My girl’s birthday is tomorrow, so yesterday she’s like “I wanna smoke with you!” Chile….imagine driving 45 minutes to take a 21 year old for their first drink, and they’re drunk off a Smirnoff. Girl – and you know who you are – you lucky I love you.

2. You Don’t Wear Your Mask

Whether or not you think coronavirus is real, bro just put the mask on. Here’s the thing: if we all just wear them and people stop getting it, guess what: people will stop getting it and they’ll open outside! So can we have a Good Friday next Friday??

1. YOU Ruin Your Friday!

Can you hear me? Are you breathing? That’s 2 things not everyone can do. If you day is going bad, right now, take 3 deep breaths and tell yourself it’s gonna be a good day. It’s up to you. I promise it works. And if you can’t do that, keep your negative ass away from me.

