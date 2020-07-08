The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Get a Roommate

My little brother moved in with me until he finds an apartment. And ya know…it’s not that bad. Here’s why you should get one:

5. You’ll Always Have a Designated Driver

Roomie! Let’s go kick it! I know you’re trying to get into law school, but I need you to drive while I drink my life away about the frustration of being too lazy to have aspirations.

4. It’ll Humble You

Your 2 bedroom apartment is hella nice and spacious; it’s just you! Now let that roommate move in…it’s getting hella cramped in there, ain’t it? Now stop making fun of people in studio apartments.

3. These Bills Don’t Pay Themselves

It’s all fun and games…until you realize your check has to pay for everything in your life. Don’t be embarrassed; plenty of people were dumb enough to get an apartment downtown knowing they make $22,000 a year.

2. It’s a Great Excuse When You Don’t Want Company

I know he pays your rent and car note and for your new breasts, but that don’t mean you want him in your house! And now every time he asks, you can tell him you don’t want your roommate in your business.

1. You’ll Always Have a Babysitter

You’ve always wanted to try mushrooms. And now you have someone there to make sure you don’t jump out the window in your draws and wind up in Debo’s chicken coop, and couldn’t nobody get you out but your mama.

