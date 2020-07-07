Kodak Black Finally Issues Apology To Nipsey Hussle’s Family

Kodak Black is finally issuing an apology to Nipsey Hussle’s family for comments he said after Nipsey was murdered.

Kodak took to Instagram Tuesday to say, “Willin To Accept When I’m Wrong & Stand Firm When I’m Right. The Whole World Know Your Example Was A Guiding Light. I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite.”

Shortly after Nipsey’s death, Kodak said that Lauren London, “bout to be out here single. She fittin’ to be a whole widow out here.I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh** for him.”

