STREAMED: Pop Smoke Posthumously Releases “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon,” Gucci Mane Presents “So Icy Summer” & More

Pop Smoke — Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, is finally out. Shortly after the 20-year-old rapper’s tragic death in February of this year, his team unveils the highly-anticipated new 19-song effort.

It’s a star-studded celebration of Pop’s life, including guest appearances by 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Quavo, Lil Baby, Future, Swae Lee, Tyga and more. 808Melo, Buddha Bless, Cashmoney AP, Mustard, WondaGurl, and Bongo ByTheWay are among the project’s producers.

“Pop’s music belongs to everyone,” Smoke’s manager Steven Victor said in a statement. “This album is a celebration of where Pop was headed and where he wanted to be. The process of working on this album with all our friends, peers and heroes has been amazing and we thank everyone for their support.”

Victor added: “Pop’s music and legacy belongs to the world now and we want you to continue to manifest your love in creative ways that we haven’t even thought of yet.”

Listen to Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon below.

Saweetie — “Pretty Bitch Freestyle”

Fresh off her glossy “Tap In” single, Saweetie comes right back around with “Pretty Bitch Freestyle.” Produced by Cal-A, the new banger delivers boastful lyrics and some backstory details.

“I remember my closet was in my Toyota,” she recalls on the track. “Sabrina ain’t trip when I slept on her sofa / Our daddies caught cases; we got our diplomas / I’ve been through it all; I can’t take shit from no one.”

“Tap In” and “Pretty Bitch Freestyle” serve as appetizers for Sweetie’s forthcoming album, Pretty Bitch Music.

The Bay Area star recently discussed the album title with Los Angeles’ Real 92.3. “I grew up in a family full of bomb-ass women,” she said. “I get my confidence from my auntie, my grandma, and my momma. That’s what they taught me and I want to share that with the world. Society and social media puts up this unrealistic standard of beauty…I want people to know, you’re bomb as fuck in your own skin.”

The video for “Pretty Bitch Freestyle,” which also landed on her birthday, is below.

Westside Gunn — Flygod Is An Awesome God 2

Just a few months after dropping Pray For Paris, Westside Gunn reloads with Flygod Is An Awesome God 2. The project is also a sequel to the 2019 original.

This time around, Flygod teams up with Stove God Cooks, Armani Caesar, Boldy James, and Rome Streetz. Frequent collaborators Benny The Butcher and Keisha Plum also make appearances. Producers include Daringer, Conductor Williams and Chuck Inglish, among others.

“I just wanna Say I love ART,” Gunn said in a statement on social media. “I think the way I paint is wat makes me the FLYGOD, I never cared about being the best rapper I only wanted to bring the best ART to the culture.”

Gunn promises to continue his prolific streak with his Shady Records debut, Who Made the Sunshine. The Griselda MC says he wants the album to drop in August. Last year, he joined Benny The Butcher and Conway The Machine on WWCD, their Shady Records debut as the Griselda trio.

Stream Flygod Is An Awesome God 2 below.

Jim Jones feat. Conway The Machine — “The People (Remix)”

Shortly after dropping his critically acclaimed song “The People,” Jim Jones taps Conway The Machine for a special remix, which also features Marc Scibilia.

The Harry Fraud beat and Capo verse remain the same but Conway comes in for the second verse. “Police killed my uncle, had my grandmama crying hard,” he recalls. “Why you think we’re on the frontline ready to fight ‘em all?”

Elsewhere on the remix, Scibilia sings: “Can’t look the other way / Can’t walk around the pain / Keep breathing / It’s time to break the chains / The lines that separate / Keep breathing.”

Jones released the original shortly after George Floyd’s tragic death. “I felt compelled to use my platform as an artist to showcase my freedom of speech,” he recently told Tidal. “The power of a message could be just as strong as the power of aggression. I encourage and urge everybody to use their platform when it comes to spreading the word and speaking up when it comes to social injustice.”

Listen to “The People (Remix)” below.

Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer

Gucci Mane is staying cool in the heat with the release of his newest compilation, So Icy Summer. The project is full of collaborations with big names and new faces from The New 1017.

Guwop warmed fans up to the project with his Lil Baby collaboration, “Both Sides.” Here, Gucci raps about his wealth with a topical twist. “A real dope boy, I make it flood in any season,” he raps on the track. “While rappers going broke and blame Corona as the reason.”

The star-heavy project features Future, Young Thug and 21 Savage. However, it also prominently includes up-and-comers like Forgiano, Pooh Shiesty, Big Scarr, K Shiday, and So Icy Girlz. Zaytoven, Wheezy, Pi’erre Bourne, and more provide production.

Stream So Icy Summer below.

