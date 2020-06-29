Alleged KKK Rally in St. Louis Goes Wrong (VIDEO)

Over the past few weeks, several statues that represent America’s long history of racism and oppression have been removed all across the country.

According to sources, right here in St. Louis, an altercation began after a group of people opposing the removal of the bronze statue of King Louis IX, located on Art Hill in Forest Park. Saturday’s rally comes one day after President Trump signed an executive order protecting U.S. monuments.

During Saturday’s rally, many Catholics prayed at the base of the statue and said they want to see it remain.

“This is a religious symbol of everything I hold dear. St. Louis is a citizen of heaven,” one woman named Beverly said. “We have to take a stand now, we can’t allow mob rule, this is totalitarianism.”

Conor Martin said he sat at the statue before the sunrise Saturday morning in an attempt to keep protesters from defacing it. He said several people showed up with chalk and began writing on the ground.

“I asked if they would not write on the base of the statue with chalk out of my respect for King Louis and they did anyway,” he said. “So, once they left, I began cleaning it off and got most of it.”

The words “No KKK, No fascists” were displayed around the statue.

“We should not have to come out of the Art Museum and be assaulted by this statue,” Lee said. “It needs to come down.”

