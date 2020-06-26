Chuck E Cheese Files for Bankruptcy

For generations, families have celebrated birthdays at Chuck E Cheese but sadly for many, this tradition is coming to an end. The popular birthday spot has had a hard time rebounding from the impact of COVID-19.

Chuck E Cheese parent company CEC Entertainment Inc. already announced that only 266 of its 612 company locations have reopened and now they have announced that they have filed for bankruptcy. But the good news is the company will continue to open locations while negotiating their debt.

A lot of establishments were able to generate some income while many cities were on lockdown utilizing food delivery services. Chuck E Cheese recognized this and offering pizza and more to people under the alias “Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings.” But the revenue wasn’t enough to protect the company from bankruptcy.

