Venus Williams Will Return To The Washington Kastles For The World Team Tennis 2020 Season

Venus Williams will make a return with the Washington Kastles for the 2020 season. Some of Venus Williams’ amazing accomplishments include 4-time olympic medalist, 23-time Grand Slam Champion, and a 5-time King Trophy winner. She made her return to Tennis back in 2012 after announcing that she suffers from Sjogren’s Syndrome.

This will be her 15th Season with World Team Tennis and her 8th season with the Washington Kastles. She was a part of the 2012 and 2011 undefeated Kastles championship teams and previously played for St. Louis, Philadephia and Delaware.

This year, the 45th season of World Team Tennis will be played from July 12th to August 2nd at The Greenbrier in West Virginia. Visit wtttickets.com to get your tickets.

