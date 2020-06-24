CLOSE
Wiz Khalifa In Hot Water Over Mask Tweet

Rome, june 7th, 2020. A demonstration in memory of George Floyd was taken by thousand people in Piazza del Popolo. All people shared their "Black lives matter", "no Justice no Peace" mottos pacifically, all wearing their masks and takin

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Fans of rapper Wiz Khalifa are not rocking with him this morning. A number of fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment with Wiz after he tweeted he was over wearing a face mask.  

“Y’all can have them masks fam.” Wiz tweeted.

Wiz Khalifa Visits KYS

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

 

With many states reopening since the coronavirus pandemic, the minimum requirement is to wear a mask. Here are some of his fans’ reactions to remind him of the influence he has in sending this tweet out and to give Wiz a reality check…

How do you feel about wearing a mask? Do you agree with Wiz? 

 

was originally published on kysdc.com

