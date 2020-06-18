CLOSE
The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Billy Sorrells File: The Real Life Struggles Of Staying At Your Mom’s House [VIDEO]

After offering up some morning prayers like normal, Billy Sorrells confessed he is having a real tough time staying at his moms house for the past two weeks. So today, it’s Billy himself that needs some prayer!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Hit us up on social media if you want Billy Sorrells to offer up some prayer and solutions that you are facing and we may just answer if live on air!

SEE ALSO: Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness

SEE ALSO: Older White Protestor Assaulted By Police in Buffalo Suffered Cracked Skull, Can’t Walk

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Funniest Black History Month Joke Tweets We Could Find [Photos]

14 photos Launch gallery

The Funniest Black History Month Joke Tweets We Could Find [Photos]

Continue reading The Funniest Black History Month Joke Tweets We Could Find [Photos]

The Funniest Black History Month Joke Tweets We Could Find [Photos]

Black History Month is a time to reflect on the many contributions to society and culture that Black people have given the United States and the world over. While true historical figures and moments of note should always be the primary focus, a hilarious number of tweets online put a humorous twist on the annual celebration of Black excellence. A number of folks on Twitter have jumped in on the trend, most notably Phonte of Little Brother fame. It isn’t known who exactly began this trend of fictional but funny Black history facts, but we do know there has been a high number of clever tweets to sift through. Check out the funniest fictional Black History Months tweets we could find below. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.   

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Billy Sorrells File: The Real Life Struggles Of Staying At Your Mom’s House [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Videos
Close