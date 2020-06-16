Lecrae Responds To Pastor Louie Giglio’s “White Blessings” Comment

Pastor Louie Giglio, rapper Lecrae and Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy “had an honest conversation about race and the Church” on June 14th.

Louie Giglio, the pastor of Passion City Church in Atlanta, was met with criticism after citing “the blessing of slavery” for providing the framework for the privilege white Americans enjoy today. Giglio also suggested using the phrase “white blessings” instead of “white privilege.” Check out the conversation here:

Not only did Pastor Giglio receive backlash for his commentary, but Black Twitter came for rapper Lecrae as well. Lecrae did respond to the commentary in his dialog on the panel. However, many weren’t happy with his initial response. So, Lecrae felt the need to respond directly to the “White blessings” comment on his Social media platforms. Check it and comment here:

