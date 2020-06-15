CLOSE
Kevin Durant Becomes An Investor Of The Philadelphia Union

NBA All-Star Kevin Durant has made his latest business investment and it will be in the city of brotherly love.

NBA All-Star Kevin Durant has made his latest business investment and it will be in the city of brotherly love. Philly’s soccer team Philadelphia Union and Kevin Durant have joined forces as KD has purchased 5% ownership of the team.

With this new business venture, this will also give him the possible option to add another 5% (and free cheesesteaks for life) in the near future. This ownership stake will include marketing and community partnership with sports business Thirty Five Ventures and business executive Rich Kleiman. Kevin Durant Charity Foundation has made a statement regarding the partnership, “I’m excited to partner with the Philadelphia Union for years to come. My team and I connected instantly with the Union coaching staff and leadership, as well as the team’s story,” Durant said in a statement. “Off the pitch, I’m looking forward to working in the Chester and Philadelphia communities and making an impact in the same way that the KDCF has been able to in my hometown of Prince George’s County.”

Now all we need is KD to take his on-court talents to Philly as well!

