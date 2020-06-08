The #DeeList: Top 5 Things NOT to do at a Protest

It’s come to my attention that while their intentions may be good, some people need some protest pointers. So I got you:

5. Do it for the Gram

How many pictures have you seen of protesters standing perfectly still, while holding some kind of ‘black power’ pose…while everyone else is marching? So you stopped marching, asked your homegirl to take a picture of you, then posted said picture talking about “it was beautiful the way we came together.” Your picture was beautiful, but if you were actually marching, you wouldn’t have had time to take it.

4. Ask for a Girl’s Number

So we out here in 175 degree heat, marching and demanding equal rights…and you tryna get put on with the girl with the megaphone. Now I’m sure sis is a baddie, but do you really think now is the time to tell her?? How bout you ask her for a sharpie and make a sign to march with.

3. Wear Sandals

Girl…..how many miles do you think you’re gonna walk in some bedazzled slides?? You gone have blisters, corns, and whatever else grows on feet when you mistreat them. We bring water, snacks, and masks for protesters. Ain’t nobody got socks and sneakers. If you don’t grab some Nikes and just do it!

2. Bring Your Baby

Now I know some people won’t agree. I’m not saying your kids don’t need to know what’s going on. I’m saying if you have to carry your baby in a sling because she can’t walk or talk yet….GET. A. BABYSITTER. You want your infant to possibly be exposed to tear gas?? Rubber bullets?? Police batons? You know some cops kill kids too, right? Yea…so sit this one out.

1. Say ‘All Lives Matter’

How many times must we explain that BLACK LIVES are included in ALL lives? We have life, don’t we? And if we felt that we were actually included in the ALL, we wouldn’t be hollering BLACK! So until we don’t have to protest so we won’t be killed, systemically oppressed, or denied opportunities….don’t get your ass beat hollering “All Lives Matter” at a “Black Lives Matter” protest.

