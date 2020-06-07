This is a candid conversation about race, police brutality, self love, and education. After the death of George Floyd, Dr. Bahiyyah Muhammad sheds light on “What’s next” and how to turn black anger into productivity. As a Howard Alum I often find myself in conversations about Police Brutality, the sociology of Black people, and Our place in America and wish I had my previous professors to speak on my behalf. I called on one of the most intelligent and forward thinking Criminologist in the world to talk about what we have been witnessing. Dr. Bahiyyah Muhammad ( is an award winning professor at Howard University, to be honest the pleasure of hearing her is a privilege. She’s a gem and is DOING THE WORK in and for our community!

Lemonade Stand Live: Dr. Bahiyyah Muhammad! A Candid Conversation of Police brutality, Race, & Education was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: