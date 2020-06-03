As we continue to go through these unjust times, DJ QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva wanted to provide a safe place for listeners to express their feelings. We are all angry, tired, confused, and drained from the continuous brutal acts towards our people. Callers share their feelings, which echos what many Americans feel. Take a listen and let us know how you are coping and staying motivated.

If you are looking for a way to make a difference please donate to help keep those protesting peacefully, safe. You can give to the D.C. chapter of Black Lives Matter here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/defendblmdc

Your Voice Matters: Callers Express Feelings On George Floyd’s Death and Protests was originally published on kysdc.com