#BlackMusicMonth: Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” Is What We Need Today [Listen]

Black Music Month
| 06.03.20
Dismiss
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE

Source: Eddy Martinez / iOne Digital

In January of 1972, Aretha Franklin along with Reverend James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir got together at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles to record the album “Amazing Grace.” The album went on to sell over two million albums. Til this day, it is the biggest selling album in Franklin’s career. She won the Grammy award for Best Gospel Album.

It is also the highest-selling live gospel music album of all time and was the subject of a 2018 film, documenting the making of the album.

For Black Music Month, sit down and listen to a masterful performance from the icon, Aretha Franklin.

RELATED: Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans And More Added To Aretha Franklin Biopic Cast

RELATED: Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha Franklin At 2019 Grammy Awards [VIDEO]

#BlackMusicMonth: Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” Is What We Need Today [Listen]  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
Videos
BMM 2016
#BlackMusicMonth: Aretha Franklin’s “Amazing Grace” Is What We…
06.03.20
5 itemsYella Beezy
Black Music Month: How Yella Beezy Put The…
06.03.20
5 items
#BlackMusicMonth: Five Songs From Dorothy Love Coates We…
06.02.20
Great Debates
The Great Debates: Best Male Rapper
06.01.20
Great Debates
The Great Debates: Best Female Rapper
06.01.20
Great Debates
The Great Debates: Best Rap Group
06.01.20
Great Debates
The Great Debates: Best Local Rapper [Write-In]
06.01.20
5 items
Black Music Month: “5 Mainstream Songs Andraé Crouch…
06.02.20
7 Little Richard Songs That Lead The Way…
06.01.20
Black Music Month: Drake’s So Far Gone Spoke…
06.25.19
Black Music Month: Ola Ray Was Michael Jackson’s…
06.13.19
BMM Sponsored Graphic
HENNESSY Playlist Maker
06.07.19
BMM Sponsored Graphic
Black Music Month
06.07.19
Black Music Month: Caribbean Connection
06.03.19
Black Music Month: Dancehall 101
06.03.19
Black Music Month Countdown: No. 2 – Tupac…
05.31.19
Close