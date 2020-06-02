Drew Dixon Discusses New #OnTheRecord Documentary About Russell Simmons Rape Allegations

Former Music Executive, Writer and Producer Drew Dixon sits down with Dominique Da Diva to discuss the all-new #OnTheRecord documentary about the accusers of Russell Simmons rape allegations.

Diva and Drew touch on the history of black women being victims in this country, standing up against gatekeepers while navigating through such a male-dominated industry as a woman. Diva wonders if Russell Simmons thinks he can meditate these victims away by fleeing the country and practicing yoga and Drew shares how she’s come to peace. Be sure to stream #OnTheRecord out now on #HBOMAX!

