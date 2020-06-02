Bakari Sellers “Racism Is Killing Us Through Coronavirus & In the Hands Of Law Enforcement'” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Social media posts and protesting are important, but the conversation about the real changes also need to bad in order to come up with real solutions. We were joined by Bakari Sellers, an attorney, political commentator on CNN, and former state legislature in South Carolina.

We talk about where we should go from here after the protests for George Floyd, and what role does the media play when it comes to informing the public?

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Don’t ask for peace, if you’re not going to ask for justice as well.” Voting is important, but the issues we are facing us is killing us right now Sellers stressed.” We don’t have time to wait four or five months. He wants people to focus on the racism and the systematic racism ingrained in this country, and not forget why people are protesting, “This racism is killing us in two ways, through Covid and on the streets in the hands of law enforcement.”

We also discuss the spin that media puts on certain stories, and what his thoughts are. “We are living in an environment when the president calls the media the enemy of the people, and that’s just not true.”

Check out the full conversation with Bakari Sellers now & if you live in one of the states or Washington D.C. which are holding primaries today, make sure you get out to vote!

SEE ALSO: This Is Why 2 Chainz Banned Jack Thriller From Atlanta [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Mark Wahlberg Would Come Out Of Retirement If Someone “Dissed” Wahlburgers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos] 46 photos Launch gallery George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos] 1. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 1 of 46 2. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 2 of 46 3. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 3 of 46 4. GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST Source:Getty 4 of 46 5. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 5 of 46 6. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 6 of 46 7. GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST Source:Getty 7 of 46 8. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 8 of 46 9. GEORGE FLOYD PROTEST Source:Getty 9 of 46 10. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 10 of 46 11. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 11 of 46 12. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 12 of 46 13. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 13 of 46 14. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 14 of 46 15. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 15 of 46 16. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 16 of 46 17. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 17 of 46 18. Washington: Hundreds protest George Floyd death Source:Getty 18 of 46 19. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 19 of 46 20. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 20 of 46 21. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 21 of 46 22. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 22 of 46 23. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 23 of 46 24. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 24 of 46 25. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 25 of 46 26. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 26 of 46 27. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 27 of 46 28. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 28 of 46 29. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 29 of 46 30. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 30 of 46 31. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 31 of 46 32. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 32 of 46 33. Protesters Demonstrate In D.C. Against Death Of George Floyd By Police Officer In Minneapolis Source:Getty 33 of 46 34. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 34 of 46 35. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 35 of 46 36. Protests Persist After The Death OF George Floyd Source:Getty 36 of 46 37. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 37 of 46 38. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 38 of 46 39. Protests Persist After The Death OF George Floyd Source:Getty 39 of 46 40. Protests Persist After The Death OF George Floyd Source:Getty 40 of 46 41. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 41 of 46 42. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 42 of 46 43. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 43 of 46 44. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 44 of 46 45. TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 45 of 46 46. US-POLITICS-POLICE-JUSTICE-RACISM Source:Getty 46 of 46 Skip ad Continue reading George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos] George Floyd Protests Rage On In Washington, D.C. [Photos] [caption id="attachment_1742251" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: ERIC BARADAT / Getty[/caption] The country took to the streets to protest the unjust death of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death but that wasn’t enough to quell people across the nation. Reports state that around 2,000 protesters gathered at 14th and U streets in Northwest D.C., shutting down the intersection for a time before the group marched to the White House. Related: A Night Of Pain In Atlanta Turns To Chaos: A Timeline In Photos The White House eventually went under lockdown once protesters gather outside the gates of the building. Some protests would attempt to jump over the barriers and were swiftly taken into custody. According to reports, a secret Service officer was injured. Check out some of the stirring photos from the protests below. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Bakari Sellers “Racism Is Killing Us Through Coronavirus & In the Hands Of Law Enforcement'” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com