Why Third-Degree Murder? Warren Ballentine Explains Why The Charges Against Derek Chauvin [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

We were joined by attorney and political activist Warren Ballentine on The Morning Hustle to help shed some legal insight into the charges brought up against Dereck Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd and why, despite some public outrage, the charges are correct.
“Second-degree murder is only 10 years max in the state of Minnesota, third-degree is 25 years max.” Ballentine breaks down why in fact it’s charged the proper way “not just because of the years, but they don’t have to prove that he intentionally killed George Floyd (like they would in a first-degree murder case), they just have to prove is that he did something that a normal person in that job wouldn’t do.
Take a listen to our conversation above to get some real, factual insight into everything that is happening, and be sure to double check everything you see on social media.
