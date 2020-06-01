A MESSAGE From Killer Mike & Tamika Mallory That Everyone Needs To Hear [VIDEO]

Protests rang out across America all weekend long, people all over the country continue took to the streets in unity to fight for justice for George Floyd. Celebrities, government officials, and local communities are voicing their frustration, but two voices really stood out with their message to the people regarding what is happening.

Both Killer Mike and Tamika Mallory deliver POWERFUL message that everyone need to hear, and Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Trumps response to the protests ‘It Begins With F And Ends With You’:

