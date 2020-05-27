The #DeeList: Top 5 People Who Could Play Scarface Next

Michael B Jordan is playing the new “Scarface!” He’s cool, but I have a list of suggestions to play the notorious drug kingpin.

5. Beyonce

I know this sounds crazy, but think about it. You know how the head drug dealer never touches the weight? As big as the Beyhive is, Beyonce has a whole army of soldiers ready to do whatever she tells them to. And she can sit at the top and count her money. So essentially nothing would change.

4. Trick Daddy

Now I don’t know if he’s ever moved the amount of drugs that Tony Montana did, but he can absolutely play certain scenes to a T. Let’s be real; he certainly has the cokehead part down.

3. Rick Ross

Not because he was moving such weight, because he wasn’t. But he used to be the police, so I’m sure he still has some inside connects and could make sure nobody gets arrested.

2. T.I.

Baby Clifford was ready for war! And if he doesn’t bore his enemies to death with his vocabulary, he can certainly shoot everyone. Hell if the last Scarface had as many guns as the feds caught TI with, he might’ve lived at the end.

1. Tekashi 69

He’s probably never sold a drug in his life, but he suuuure knows who IS selling them! And you better believe he’s not afraid to speak with the authorities about it. Them bam: no competition.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: