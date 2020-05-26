CLOSE
Beenie Man Handles Police Like A ‘G’, Doja Cat Releases An Apology, & Mike Tyson Gives Fight Update [VIDEO]

The world witnessed one of the best VERSUZ matchups over the weekend with Beenie Man & Bounty Killer‘s Dancehall Reggae clash.

Despite other battles facing technical difficulties, this matchup only ran into one hiccup, the police showing up and trying to shut things down! Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness joined the festivities. Rihanna entered the chat and got a hilarious shoutout from the fellas, with so many celebrities showing off their Jamaican pride, like Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond, and more!

In other hip-hop news, Doja Cat starts her apology tour and Mike Tyson speaks on the possibility of a rematch with Evander Holyfield. Would you want to see Iron Mike step in the ring one more time?

[caption id="attachment_873764" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty[/caption] Doja Cat was finally reaping the rewards of skyrocketing music career on the heels of a top-charting record and droves of new fans discovering her music. However, her past actions of hanging out in racist chat rooms and a song built around an alt-right slur surfaced for which she is apologizing for but Twitter isn’t letting it slide. Via Instagram, the 24-year-old artist shared a lengthy statement addressing footage of her hanging out with the incels in chat rooms where epithets and other questionable terms flew around with ease sans Doja checking anyone for it. She is also under fire for an older song “Dindu Nuffin” that is built around a slur used by members of the alt-right to insult Black people. From Doja Cat’s IG: I want to address what’s been happening on Twitter. I’ve used public chat rooms to socialize since I was a child. I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to anyone I offended. I’m a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I’m very proud of where I come from. She goes on to address the “Dindu Nuffin” track, which she explained was her way to “flip its meaning” and take back control of the term but she acknowledged that it backfired. She ended the note by apologizing to her fans and for her past actions, promising to do better in the future. While it appears that Doja Cat did her best to address the large pink elephants in the room, Twitter isn’t convinced and have gathered under the hashtag #OnlyKlans to drag the “Say So” star further. We’ve got those reactions below. https://www.instagram.com/p/CAmGIqnjHZP/ —   HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

