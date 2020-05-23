NBA Legend & Hoyas Head Coach Patrick Ewing Tests Positive with COVID-19

NBA Legend & Hoyas Head Coach Patrick Ewing opens up about him testing positive with COVID! He shares a tweet stating “I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”
Especially now when “stay at home” orders are being lifted and life will try to go back to “normal” Ewings warns that the virus is still very serious and shouldn’t be taken lightly. Ewing is currently in isolation at a local hospital and the only man of the Georgetown Hoyas who has tested positive. He also reinsures that he will be fine and we will all get through this. See his full statement below as well as the full list of celebrities who tested positive for Coronavirus.
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated May 22nd)
1. Patrick Ewing1 of 51
2. D.C. Rapper Fat TrelSource:WKYS 2 of 51
3. NFL Champion Von Miller3 of 51
4. Jacqueline Towns, Mother of NBA Star Karl-Anthony Towns4 of 51
5. Babyface5 of 51
6. Bebe Winans6 of 51
7. Marvin WinansSource:Getty 7 of 51
8. Sara Bareilles Reveals She Had Coronavirus COVID-19 But Has Since RecoveredSource:WENN 8 of 51
9. Jackson Browne Tests Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19Source:WENN 9 of 51
10. Jason Collins10 of 51
11. Ali WentworthSource:WENN 11 of 51
12. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder passed due to complications from COVID-1912 of 51
13. John Prine13 of 51
14. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar14 of 51
15. Prince Albert II of Monaco Tests Positive for Coronavirus COVID-19Source:WENN 15 of 51
16. Singer Charlotte Lawrence16 of 51
17. Record Breaking NFL Kicker Tom Dempsey17 of 51
18. P!NK and son Jameson18 of 51
19. Doris BurkeSource:Getty 19 of 51
20. Rapper YNW Melly20 of 51
21. Jazz Pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. Passed Away Due To COVID-1921 of 51
22. Brooke Baldwin22 of 51
23. Designer Jenny Polanco23 of 51
24. Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Dies of Coronavirus in New Jersey at 5924 of 51
25. Chris Cuomo25 of 51
26. ScarfaceSource:Getty 26 of 51
27. Prince Charles, Prince Of Wales27 of 51
28. Slim Thug28 of 51
29. Manu DibangoSource:Getty 29 of 51
30. Boris Johnson30 of 51
31. Harvey Weinstein31 of 51
32. Andy Cohen32 of 51
33. Kevin DurantSource:Getty 33 of 51
34. Idris Elba34 of 51
35. Sabrina Dhowre Elba35 of 51
36. Daniel Dae Kim36 of 51
37. Indira Varma37 of 51
38. DJ Black N Mild38 of 51
39. Rudy Gobert39 of 51
40. Tom Hanks40 of 51
41. Rita Wilson41 of 51
42. Donovan MitchellSource:Getty 42 of 51
43. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,Source:Getty 43 of 51
44. Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the Premier LeagueSource:Getty 44 of 51
45. Australia's former home affairs minister Peter DuttonSource:Getty 45 of 51
46. Arsenal's Spanish head coach Mikel ArtetaSource:Getty 46 of 51
47. Marcus Smart47 of 51
48. Francis Suarez48 of 51
49. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY)Source:Getty 49 of 51
NBA Legend & Hoyas Head Coach Patrick Ewing Tests Positive with COVID-19 was originally published on theteam980.com