The #DeeList: Top 5 Things That Could Ruin Your Friday, 5-22-2020

Happy Good Friday! Everyday above ground is a good day, but Fridays are for positive vibes, happy thoughts, and good news only! So here are some things to avoid to keep the Good Friday energy going:

5. You Order Takeout – Sometimes you just don’t wanna cook. But dawg. You’ve ordered takeout 4 times this week!Then after you do it today, you get that notification from your bank telling you you got less than $50 in your account. Now you can’t sit around all weekend and order useless items off Amazon. Priorities, damn!

4. You Don’t Wash Dishes – You were supposed to wash those dishes on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday…they still in the sink. And you know you was having company tonight. You really want him to walk in your house and be greeted by a family of roaches in the refrigerator? He’s not still gone want the draws.

3. You Catch Feelings – You got a lil friend…? Well he told you he don’t want a relationship, but you keep smashing anyway. Now you caught feelings and he caught another chick to smash. That’s that HURT! Listen, START believing these men and STOP getting your feelings hurt.

2. You Take a Vow of Celibacy – Listen you a grown, and you make the best decision for yourself. It’s been dry anyway…at least for me. But then you get that “what you doing later” text that you WISH you would’ve gotten Wednesday. Welp, too late…you decided to lock it down. This is why you always wait until Monday to make drastic decisions. Cause now your weekend is gonna be the only hard thing you’re dealing with.

1. YOU Ruin Your Friday! – It’s beautiful outside, and outside is even partially open. But you’re too busy in your own head, talking down to yourself, to notice. There is nothing stronger than your mind, and it’ll ruin your day every time. How about you try to be nice to yourself? It’ll change your life. And if you can’t do that, keep your negative ass away from me.

