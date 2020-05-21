Boss Queen Check: Getting To Know Rasheeda Frost

Since her first single “Do It” from her first album Dirty South, Rasheeda Frost has been “Doing it” big consistently with business and music for the past 20 years. Starting off in the industry part of a female rap group in 1999 called Da Kaperz, Rasheeda’s flow and star talent was evident in the group’s sound. The group disbanded shortly after they started and Rasheeda went solo.

Rasheeda’s solo rap career allowed her creative freedom by being an independent artist and creating her own sound. In her music span, Rasheeda’s sound has given the world some hood classics such as, “Do It” feat. Pastor Troy; “Vibrate” w/ Petey Pablo; “Type of a Girl”; “Bedrock Remix” feat. Kandi, Toya Johnson, Diamond and Lola Monroe; “Marry Me.” I can’t forget our Myspace and Bebo profile song favorite “Bubblegum.” These songs weren’t only just hood classics to the world but were also featured on soundtracks to some of our favorite movies Paul Blart: Mall Cop and Beauty Shop. She recorded 5 albums known to date. Her music career allowed other doors of opportunity and streams of revenue to flow for her.

RELATED: 10 Yummy Photos Of Rasheeda Frost During Quarantine

Rasheeda became a castmate of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta in 2012 and is still on the show after 9 seasons. Being a castmate on the show, Rasheeda’s gives the world a real behind the scenes look of balancing music, family and elevation to other career opportunities that are beneficial for her and her family. With her name trending on black twitter every Monday night, Rasheeda has really utilized that platform to continue her success as a “Boss Chick.” As shared with Essence, she wanted to make sure she did reality tv right so she can establish as much real estate of opportunities for business when the camera’s were not rolling. As you saw on the show, Rasheeda has launched a retail store called Pressed in Atlanta and Houston, online cosmetics line Poiz, and a new restaurant on Peters Street called “Frost Bistro.” Along with other business opportunities. Music and business isn’t the only thing this boss chick is about. If you watch shows such as Rosewood and BET Tales, you’ll see the Georgia peach getting her acting chops on too.

Even though she’s a business woman, Rasheeda has become a quarantine bae. During these unprecedented times we are in Rasheeda’s instagram has really highlighted the natural beauty of her looks, her family time, and how she’s looking out for her employees. With Pressed going back to strictly being an online store due to COVID, Rasheeda is utilizing the resources of the federal government to ensure her employees are still getting paid.

Rasheeda’s career has shown us how women can continue to boss up in male dominated music industry as she continues to succeed in other areas of business. She has made her stamp in the culture by letting us know that men that can chew on her “bubblegum” and take her to their mama house (now how and when you want to chew is up to you, just listen to the song), personifying the term “Boss Chick”, turning trending tweets to revenue receipts and remaining consistent after 20 years.

Boss Queen Check: Getting To Know Rasheeda Frost was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: