The Class of 2020 will have to graduate a bit different from any other class due to the global pandemic. Nonetheless they still earned the diploma and should be proud of themselves. Every year during this time celebrities show off there highschool/college photos to reminisce about the good ole times.
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY
Alicia Keys chose to go on Instagram and show some of her highschool photos off!
View this post on Instagram
Had to post my high school graduation pic in honor of the BIG night TONIGHT!!! 👩🏽🎓✨👨🏾🎓To the class of 2020: I’m so so proud of you. You defied the odds!! Keep shinning!! ✨✨✨ I’m so excited to be a part of your celebration tonight at 8PM ET/PT big love to @kingjames & @XQamerica 💜💜#GraduateTogether For those graduating share a memory below. If you’ve already graduated, share some wisdom! I love hearing your thoughts 💜💜💜
Keys also shared a picture from her high school prom!
View this post on Instagram
I went to my prom with one of my closest guy friends/brothers @iamrussjones I’ve known him since kindergarten and I know him to this day!! I don’t think I even wanted to go. I probably pretended I was too cool. I think I was just nervous and didn’t want to get caught up in all the drama… But a group of us decided to go as homies, we rented some kind of limo or maybe we just walked. 🤣🤣 honestly, I can’t remember…How about that red purse tho? Who does a red dress and a red purse?? 🤣🤣 In the end, we had fun. For those who couldn’t have prom this year, I send u love and light and I promise there will be SO many more parties to come 💜🥳
Whoa: Dame Dash's Daughter, Ava Is STUNNING! [Photos]
Whoa: Dame Dash's Daughter, Ava Is STUNNING! [Photos]
1.1 of 20
2.2 of 20
3.3 of 20
4.4 of 20
5.5 of 20
6.6 of 20
7.7 of 20
8.8 of 20
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.11 of 20
12.12 of 20
13.13 of 20
14.14 of 20
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.19 of 20
20.20 of 20
Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos was originally published on rnbphilly.com