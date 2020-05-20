Ex-WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard Passes Away At 39

Shad Gaspard, the former WWE star who wrestled as part of the tag team “Cryme Tyme” in the late 2000s, has passed away. He was 39.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

Gaspard’s body was discovered early Wednesday morning (May 20) on Venice Beach in Los Angeles. The L.A. Fire Department held a news conference confirming that the body found matched the description of the 6’6″, 240-pound former wrestler, actor and stunt double.

UPDATE: officials confirm description of pro wrestler Shad Gaspard matches that of the body discovered after washing up on shore in Venice Beach. @FOXLA @GDLA @LACoLifeguards 💔 pic.twitter.com/1EGKkglcNf — Mario Ramirez (@MarioFOXLA) May 20, 2020

Gaspard was reported missing on Sunday (May 17) after a group of swimmers, including himself and his son Ayeh, got caught in a rip current south of Venice Pier. Gaspard told lifeguards to get his 10-year-old son to safety first, but when they returned to grab him, he was underwater. A two-day search had commenced by police as well as Coast Guard officials before it was suspended on Tuesday.

