SBA’s Ashley Bell & Tip “T.I.” Harris Host Call for 100,000 Minority Entrepreneurs

On Wednesday, May 20th at 6:00 pm ET, Ashley D. Bell, SBA Regional Administrator and Entrepreneurship Policy Advisor for the White House Opportunity & Revitalization Council and Tip “T.I.” Harris, rapper, entertainer, and entrepreneur will kick off a call for minority entrepreneurs across the South. The 100,000 Strong call will highlight resources available to small business owners in the wake of COVID-19; protecting jobs and continuing economic growth.

Speakers on the call include John Hope Bryant, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of nonprofit Operation HOPE, Bishop Kevin L. Adams, Sr., senior pastor of Olivet Baptist Church (OBC)Labriah Lee Holt, Founder, Sweetroots of Atlanta, John Lewis, Executive Vice President, The Harbor Bank of Maryland, Dhani Jones, Special Consultant to LCA Bank Corporation, Keita Joy, EdD., M.S., CEO, Success Uncensored Coaching, Brandon Comer of Comer Capital, Corey Holeman, Chairman of the Northern VA Black Chamber of Commerce, Kareem Lanier, Co-Founder, Urban Revitalization Coalition, Paul Wilson, Area Director of the Small Business Development Center at Georgia State University, and Eddie George, Retired NFL Player/Entrepreneur.

100,000 Strong has an elected and community leader host committee who will be participating on this call. Included on this host committee are:

Virginia: Justin Fairfax, Lieutenant Governor of Virginia

Mississippi: Chokwe Antar Lumumba, Mayor of Jackson

Alabama: Randall L. Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham

Alabama: Steven L. Reed, Mayor of Montgomery

Florida: Oliver Gilbert, Mayor of Miami Gardens

Florida: Tanisha Nunn Gary, Esq., President, African American Chamber of Commerce Central Florida,

Georgia: Karen Bennett, Chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus

Georgia: Andre Dickens, Post 3 At Large, Atlanta City Council

Kentucky: Reginald Meeks, Chair of the Kentucky Legislative Black Caucus

South Carolina: Stephen Gilchrist, Chair, SC African American Chamber of Commerce

North Carolina: Adria Jervay, Publisher, The Carolinian

Tennessee: G.A. Hardaway, Chair, Tennessee Legislative Black Caucus

WHAT: 100,000 Strong Hosted by SBA’s Ashley D. Bell & Tip “T.I.” Harris

WHEN: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 6:00 pm

Livestreamed: https://vekeo.com/smallbusinessadministration/

Or Call 833-380-0652

SBA’s Ashley Bell & Tip “T.I.” Harris Host Call for 100,000 Minority Entrepreneurs was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: