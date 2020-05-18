Next Phase of Texas Bars and Businesses Reopen May 22

Gov. Greg Abott Announced Bars and restaurants across the state of Texas are allowed to reopen beginning

Friday, May 22.

During COVID-19 pandemic, bars and restaurants were one of the first businesses to be shut down. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday Bars can reopen at 25 percent capacity, with no restrictions on outdoor areas.

Restaurants can operate at 50 percent instead of 25 percent capacity beginning Friday. Childcare services are allowed to be open immediately.

Next Businesses to Reopen:

Other businesses that have the option to reopen Friday are bowling alleys, bingo halls, skating rinks, zoos, aquariums.

Youth sports camps can reopen on May 31 along with all summer camps and daytime and overnight camps. Summer school is allowed beginning June

Professional sports can resume May 31 without spectators, but any decision on the restart of games would be up to the respective leagues.

Abbott expressed the openings were supported by his panel of experts that he has been consulting with on how to handle COVID-19 and businesses.

Texas has improved numbers in hospitalizations and in the positivity rate in opening more parts of the economy.

Source:FOX4

