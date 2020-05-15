Mr. Steal your girl himself, Trey Songz stopped by the Quick Silva Show With Dominique Da Diva. Trey dished on several topics. We wanted to know if the sex music was going to stop just because he’s a new dad and he had to set the record straight. We all know during these quarantine times the culture has been enjoying “Versuz” battles and we all want to know who Trey thinks he can go toe to toe with. He also talked about his latest single and music video with Summer Walker “Back Home.” Trey Shares a never before told story about wanting to sign Summer Walker but never being able to find her again. If you want to hear the exclusives, the battle banter, and How Trey sent his first father’s day watch the full interview below!

Trey Songz Talks Fatherhood, Trying to Sign Summer Walker, & Who He Could Battle for ‘Versuz’ was originally published on kysdc.com

