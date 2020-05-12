FruitSnackChallenge: Does Stormi Listen To Her Mommy Kylie Jenner? [Video]

The amount of cuteness in this video should be illegal! Parents are getting creative during this quarantine to pass time. The #FruitSnackChallenge has parents informed on who will be getting a Christmas present next year and who will be getting a lump of coal. Kylie Jenner has been spending some quality time with her daughter Stormi and decided to test put her daughter through the ultimate test!

Kylie drops a bowl of fruit snacks in front of Stormi and tells her not to eat it until she comes back in the room. What do you think Stormi did?? Watch the full video below to see!

