Eva Marcille Reacts To The ‘RHOA’ Reunion Show & Her Thoughts On Tyra Banks Criticism [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Eva Marcille checked in with The Morning Hustle Monday morning after the Sunday night “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion show that had the internet buzzing. People were skeptical about the reunion not being face-to-face, but the social distancing didn’t stop the drama.

Eva breaks down her thoughts after the reunion, and what’s really going on between her and Porsha Williams. The internet is choosing sides and are saying this was one of the “most dramatic and saucy reunions ever seen.”

Eva explains her side of the story, and gives her thoughts on what she hopes to see from the next season. Since Eva was the winner of “America’s Next Top Model”, we wanted to get her take on the topic of the Tyra Banks criticism. Tyra Banks recently responded to backlash over ‘insensitivity’ from the reality show after old clips resurfaced online.

Watch the interview and weigh in on social media with your thoughts about either topic!

[caption id="attachment_3068368" align="alignleft" width="1032"] Source: (George Pimental/Bravo) / Bravo[/caption] On Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, the ladies (thanks to Tanya Sam who REALLY deserves her own peach) went to Toronto, Tanya’s hometown for the amazingly fun Caribbean Carnival. Tanya, who is of Ghanian descent, explained to the ladies, who had never attended before, that Carnival takes place for about four weeks in August and is all about partying, dressing up and getting crunk in the streets! Clearly, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton, and Kenya Moore were up for it. Porsha, who at the time had given birth four months prior, was definitely ready for a vacay. ‘This is mommy on the loose. I love my baby, but I’m ready to turn up in Canada. This is the turn up I’ve been needing,’ Porsha told her sister Lauren on Sunday’s ep. And turn up is what they did. That and everyone stayed with tradition by dressing up in traditional Carnival costumes, which is the biggest staple of these massive events. According to Culture Trip, the majority of these incredibly sexy outfits “are handcrafted with every detail, sequin, and feather carefully considered and sewn on,” and usually cost between $900-$10,000. From what we saw, the Atlanta cast killed it! Back in August, Tanya posted a pic of her and her castmates all dressed up. “[B]rought my Atlanta woes to roll thru the Six for carnival. I’m born and raised in Toronto so had to let them know how we do,” she wrote on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/B0wWhs0hNEn/?utm_source=ig_embed   Slay! We are living for those thick thighs! Even better, this week Bravo posted never-seen-before pics for all to see. Take a look:

