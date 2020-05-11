Tekashi 6ix9ine Justifies Snitchin’ On His IG Live, Beaks YouTube Record For Biggest 24-hour Debut [VIDEO]

CLOSE
After much debate about how Tekashi 6ix9ine will be received once he gets released from prison, it looks like he may now be even bigger than before he went in and all the “snitch” headlines began to surface. Now maybe this was just a one time thing since it was the first time we’ve officially heard from 69, but not only was he joined on IG LIVE by 2 million viewers, he also set a milestone on YouTube.

Tekashi broke Eminem’s record for most views on a hip-hop release in a 24 hours with the release of his single ‘GOOBA’. Meek Mill and 69 got into online after Meek Mill had some things to say on Twitter. That back and forth was the least of his worries over the weekend, his location was released after a fan/neighbor took a picture of him outside of his house and posted it online. Going on his balcony did not go against his house arrest, but it did compromise his location and had to be relocated immediately.

Listen to Headkrack and The Morning Hustle discuss their reactions to 69’s first appearance and how they feel about the situation in today’s Hip-Hop Spot. Are you even surprised by this type of reaction?

[caption id="attachment_865748" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls (@PhotosByBeanz) / @JustInMyView[/caption] Notorious troll and profession snitch Tekashi made his return to the world of Hip-Hop, and the internet is buzzing, but one rapper, in particular, is not happy to see him back. Tekashi 6ix9ine teased that he would be back to his trolling ways and dropping new music Friday (May.8), and he most certainly stuck. The rapper returned with his new track “GOOBA,” which you can head over to YouTube and peep cause we ain’t sharing it. He also hopped on Instagram Live as because YouTube crashed and an astounding 1.9 million people checked in to hear him singing oops, we meant speaking. Anyway, Meek Mill wasn’t here for all of the nonsense and made it perfectly clear in his tweets. Fresh off having a new seed, on his birthday at that, Meek made it clear in a tweet that he hoped 6ix9ine was going on live to apologize to people he snitched on. https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1258784553549934592?s=20 Tekashi wasted no time and responding on Instagram, basically calling Meek a hater. https://twitter.com/Bagwell40394641/status/1258814009224171521?s=20 Meek fell for the trap and reacted on Twitter in a series of tweets calling Tekashi’s new song trash and super trash in two separate tweets telling fans to go listen to Lil Durk and Nav’s new projects. https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1258801945462136832?s=20 https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1258832078042529798?s=20 Meek wasn’t done there, making sure to point he got more money that 6ix9ine and pointing out that informant was “sending hits on n*ggas wit real killers.” https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1258848610374090754?s=20 https://twitter.com/MeekMill/status/1258846606482432000?s=20 Unfortunately for Meek, Twitter is out here clowning him and saying he is BIG MAD that Tekashi is back and “broke the internet.” Damn Meek, you can peep the reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Bernard Smalls (@PhotosByBeanz) / @JustInMyView

