Kehlani’s Embracing Being ‘Everybody Business’ On New Album and Shares What Motherhood Has Taught Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

“Is the grass greener on the other side?” Kehlani says her new album cover represents the chaos behind her, but just because it’s in the past, doesn’t mean things won’t be crazy in the future. Her new album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t dropped today and she joined us to discuss the meaning behind some of our favorite songs on the project, her dealing with being in the public eye when it comes to relationships, motherhood, and so much more!

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kehlani is no stranger to growing up in the public spotlight, and that’s why she feels like when she drops music, social media always takes the conversation in a negative direction about her relationships or past. On the skit “Belong To The Streets”, she tells us how that idea came about because of these situations. “People will say whatever they want to say…and people are in the comments saying here Kehlani goes again, she’s messing with Drake.”

After reports came out saying that “Drake picked the album title”, thats when these accusations began to spread. She tells us what really happened behind that story, and how its just another example of people making something out of nothing.

She tells us that despite all the public scrutiny, she wouldn’t go back and change anything because all these relationships molded her into who she is today. “I’m a good judge of heart, maybe just a bad judge in character sometimes.” Even though things didn’t end how they wanted, she is still grateful for her last relationship with YG because it was her first one after having her child, and he helped her feel good about herself again, got her back out into public and helping her pursue other business ventures.

DOWNLOAD THE MORNING HUSTLE MOBILE APP

We also touch on topics such as the impact of motherhood on her personal growth, the story behind her FIRST tattoo (which she got done at school), and her side of what happened with the fall out with Kamaiyah and Keyshia Cole.Her second studio album is a very personal album, full of truth and vulnerability, a space where Kehlani is always powerful in.

“I feel even more connected to this project because me and my team had to do all the photos & video from my house because of the travel restrictions. It really allowed me to be apart of every aspect.” Use this weekend as we continue to stay in the house and listen to her album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.

SEE ALSO: Kelly Rowland Explains The Stunning Visual For Her Single & Life Setting Her Up For The Solo Space [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Mark Wahlberg Would Come Out Of Retirement If Someone “Dissed” Wahlburgers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Kehlani’s Embracing Being ‘Everybody Business’ On New Album and Shares What Motherhood Has Taught Her [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: